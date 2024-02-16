12 Government Polytechnics Achieve NBA Accreditation in AP

Vijayawada: The state department of Technical Education (DTE) has won NBA accreditation for an additional 12 government polytechnics, encompassing 24 programmes.

Chadalavada Naga Rani, director of technical education, said this remarkable achievement underscored DTE's unwavering dedication to enhancing educational standards and ensuring that students receive excellent training in various technical disciplines.Naga Rani said a team of the National Board of Accreditation communicated the accreditation of 24 programmes for the academic year 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 up to June 30, 2027 in select government polytechnics.They are the Government Polytechnic, Anantapur; the GMR Polytechnic, Srisailam; the SV Govt. Polytechnic, Tirupati; the Govt. Polytechnic for Women, Kadapa; the Govt. Polytechnic, Pillaripattu; the Govt. Polytechnic for Women, Nandigama; the Govt. Polytechnic for Women, Palamaneru; the Govt. Polytechnic Srikakulam; the Dr BR Ambedkar GMR Polytechnic, Rajahmundry; the Govt. Model Residential Polytechnic, Madanapalle; the Govt. Polytechnic, Jammalamadugu and the Govt. Polytechnic, Kadiri.She said the accreditation of these polytechnics and programmes opens up new avenues for students seeking quality technical education, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.Naga Rani expressed immense pride and satisfaction in this achievement, stating, "The accreditation of these polytechnics and programmes underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in technical education.”Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and principal secretary to skill development and training S. Suresh Kumar, conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to all principals and their teams for these institutions winning the NBA accreditation.To date, a total of 31 polytechnics and 60 programmes under the purview of the DTE have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation.