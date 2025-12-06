12-Foot Gharial Sparks Panic After Sighting Under Madhusudan Setu In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Panic swept through parts of Cuttack on Saturday after a massive 12-foot gharial was spotted near the sandbed beneath Madhusudan Setu over the Mahanadi River, drawing crowds and prompting an immediate response from forest officials.

Eyewitnesses said the gharial was first seen basking on a sandy patch along the riverbed. As news spread rapidly, hundreds of curious residents flocked to the bridge, hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare and imposing reptile from a safe distance. Videos and photos shared on social media further fuelled the excitement and alarm.

Forest department officials have begun monitoring the area closely. Preliminary assessments suggest the gharial may have drifted downstream from its natural habitat—possibly due to fluctuating water levels or increased river flow in recent days. Experts noted that while gharials are typically shy and rarely pose a threat to humans, their presence near a densely populated urban zone cannot be taken lightly.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain distance from the riverbank and not attempt to approach or disturb the animal. Cautionary signage and advisories are expected to be put up soon to prevent any mishap. The forest department is also evaluating the need for a rescue and relocation operation, depending on the gharial’s movements and behaviour.

The unusual sighting has left residents simultaneously anxious and intrigued, turning Madhusudan Setu into an impromptu observation point as officials work to ensure both public safety and the welfare of the endangered species.

