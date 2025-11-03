12 Dead, 12 Injured as Speeding Dumper Hits Vehicles in Jaipur

Jaipur: At least 12 people were killed and as many injured when a speeding dumper truck rammed into several vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday afternoon, officials said."The dumper hit several vehicles in a chain collision near Loha Mandi. Twelve people died in the accident and as many have been injured," Jaipur District collector Jitendra Soni told PTI.

Warning : Disturbing Content

Jaipur | Caught on Camera: A dumper crushed several vehicles leaving 15 people dead and injuring a few others. The incident took place in Jaipur's Harmada police station limits#JaipurTruckVideo #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/63ailtp8yv — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) November 3, 2025

Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the SMS Hospital's trauma centre. The dumper was empty and coming from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump when it began hitting vehicles one after another over a stretch of nearly 300 metres.