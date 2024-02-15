114 Municipal Commissioners Transferred in Telangana

In a major reshuffle, the government has transferred 114 municipal commissioners have been transferred out of the 142 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.The municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department said the transfers were in compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The department also transferred 395 mandal parishad development officers.Meanwhile, the Hyderabad district election authority has completed the first level checking of electronic voting machines, which are housed at the Victory Play Ground in Chaderghat.Election authorities will train the staff who will be deployed on poll-related duties before the end of this month.“The master trainers of the ECI will train the staff on transportation of EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), model code of conduct enforcement and webcasting of polling stations among other poll related tasks,” said an official.The election authorities of Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts are executing the summary revision of electoral rolls.Voters in both these districts have appealed to the people to check their names in the website https://ceotelangana.nic.in/ People can also check their names by visiting https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or www.ceotelangana.nic.in and report to the election authorities if there their name is missing or if their details have been mentioned incorrectly.