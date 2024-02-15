Hyderabad: A 11-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday while playing with his friends in Durga Bhavaninagar, Jubilee Hills, was found dead in an uncovered drain pit the at GHMC park on Wednesday.

The victim, Muravat Kartik, had gone to play with his friends. When he did not return, his father Muravat Mahesh searched for him in the surrounding areas and Mahesh lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

On Wednesday, a local identified Kartik and informed the police that the body was in the uncovered drain at GHMC park just a few metres from the victim's house. “We retrieved the body,” Jubilee Hills sub-inspector M. Rakesh said. “We suspect that he might have accidentally fallen into the drain while playing.”

Kartik was a Class IIIV student of a private school, his father Mahesh works as a car driver. Police have booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances and started an investigation.



