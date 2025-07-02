11 River Stations Across India Cross Warning Levels

New Delhi: Water levels at 11 river monitoring stations across India have breached the warning level, but none have reached the danger or extreme flood thresholds, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Wednesday.This alert is part of the commission's daily flood bulletin released by the Central Flood Control Room.

The bulletin indicates there are currently no sites in the severe or extreme flood situation categories, meaning that no location has reached or surpassed its danger mark or highest historical flood level. However, 12 sites in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh were flagged for above-normal flood situations, where water levels have crossed the warning threshold but remain below danger levels.

In Assam, the Kushiyara River in Karimganj and the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat are among those nearing concern levels. Bihar remains under observation, with elevated water levels in the Kosi at Baltara, Bagmati at Benibad, and Gandak at Dumariaghat. Uttar Pradesh is closely monitoring four sites, including the Ganga at Fatehgarh and Kachhla Bridge, Ghagra at Elginbridge, and Gandak at Khadda, which touched the warning level at 95 metres.

Odisha reported above-normal levels at Mathani Road Bridge and Rajghat on the Subarnarekha, both in Baleshwar district. In Tamil Nadu, water levels at Musiri on the Cauvery River also crossed the warning level. In terms of reservoir and barrage inflows, the CWC issued inflow forecasts for 23 sites across 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The majority of Karnataka's major reservoirs, including Almatti, Narayanapur, and Tungabhadra, are experiencing rising or steady trends with high inflow volumes. The Rengali Reservoir in Odisha and Durgapur Barrage in West Bengal also witnessed significant inflows, raising alerts for potential downstream impacts.Despite active monsoon conditions, the CWC confirmed that none of the river stations have reached or exceeded their previous highest flood levels.