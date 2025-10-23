10th Century Gajalakshmi Idol Found in Goa River

A rare Gajalakshmi sculpture, believed to date back to the 10th century Kadambas of Goa period, has been discovered in the Valvanti River near Parye in Sattari taluk of Goa.

The discovery was made by Goa-based heritage conservationist Dr Rajendra Kerkar, who also heads the Adima Kala Trust (R) of Udupi. Upon spotting the sculpture in the river, Dr Kerkar ensured its safe recovery and sought the expertise of Prof. T. Murugeshi, archaeologist, historian, and founder of the Adima Kala Trust, for detailed study.

Following examination, Prof. Murugeshi confirmed that the stone image represents a unique depiction of Goddess Gajalakshmi, carved in the distinct Kadamba period style.

“The goddess is seated gracefully on a high lotus pedestal, her front hands in abhaya and vara mudras (gestures of blessing and assurance), while her rear hands hold lotus buds. She wears makara kundalas and a karanda mukuta, and her face radiates divine calm,” Prof. Murugeshi explained.

The sculpture also features two elephants flanking the goddess, each holding a sacred pot (kalasha). “What makes this sculpture exceptional is the beautifully detailed pedestal featuring a Gandabherunda, the mythical two-headed bird that served as the royal emblem of the Kadambas,” he said.

Prof. Murugeshi added that the Gandabherunda symbol has endured through dynasties — from the Kadambas and Vijayanagara rulers to the Mysore Wodeyars, and even as the emblem of the Government of Karnataka today.

Measuring 50 cm in height and 61 cm in width, the Gajalakshmi sculpture is a significant find in the art history of Goa. “While several Gajalakshmi reliefs have been found in the region, most belong to local tribal art traditions. This sculpture, however, clearly belongs to the classical greater tradition,” he observed.

He added that the presence of the Gandabherunda motif highlights the site’s connection to Goa’s Vaishnava heritage. Prof. Murugeshi expressed gratitude to Dr. Kerkar and the Adima Kala Trust team, noting that the discovery “adds another important chapter to the study of Goa’s ancient art and iconography.”