₹10.73 Crores Of Properties, Linked To Humayun's Kin, Attached In Drug Smuggling

Berhampore: Assets and properties worth around ₹10.73 crores were attached by the police in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Monday following a Calcutta High Court order into a drug smuggling case.

They belonged to the in-laws of suspended Trinamul Congress MLA of Bharatpur and Janata Unnyan Party founder Humayun Kabir’s daughter Nazma Sultana.

The property owners are Nazma’s father-in-law Sariful Islam and Sariful’s cousin Ziaul Islam who were booked as accused in a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act following the arrest of Ziaul in March last year for smuggling heroin.

During interrogation, Ziaul told the police that Sariful made the properties out of the proceedings from drug smuggling. Armed with the HC order copy, cops led by SDPO (Bhagabangola) Biman Hazra carried out the freeze of 19 bank accounts and attached 15 properties including several buildings and two cars.

An HC-notice was pasted on them later. Mr Kabir however said, "Failing to fight me politically, Trinamul Congress is trying hard to malign my daughter’s in-laws’ image. They will be countered legally at the HC soon."