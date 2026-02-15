1,000 Days Of Congress Government: Siddaramaiah Defends Record, Accuses BJP Of False Propoganda

Haveri: Marking the completion of 1,000 days of his government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of spreading false propaganda and having no moral right to criticise the Congress government.

Speaking after inaugurating the government’s 1,000-day celebrations and the title deed distribution under Land Guarantee programme for 1 lakh beneficiaries, Siddaramaiah said his government had proved its commitment to the people by delivering on its promises.

“Our successful 1,000 days of governance are proof of our commitment to a people-oriented administration. Our government has completed 1,000 days of successful rule. Only a Congress government truly practises what it preaches,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Revenue Department had set a record by distributing title deeds (hakku patras) to 2.20 lakh families across the state, with one lakh beneficiaries receiving them in the second phase at Haveri on Saturday.

He also praised Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda and said that providing legal documents to families who had lived for decades without land records had brought about a “revolutionary change”. He assured that the remaining eligible beneficiaries would be covered soon.

“All the achievements have been made despite injustice from the Central government. MP and Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jagadish Shettar, are not speaking out in Delhi against the injustice being done to Karnataka,” he said expressing his unhappiness.

“Our government has completed two years and nine months in office. Out of the 590 promises we made, 243 have already been fulfilled. We will fulfil the remaining promises in the rest of the term. Even during 2013–18, we fulfilled all the promises we had made and implemented 30 additional promises that were not even in the manifesto, setting a record of ‘walking the talk’,” he said.

He accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda that the state treasury is empty.

“The BJP government did not fulfil even 10 percent of its promises during its four-year tenure and is now making false allegations that the treasury is empty and that no development work has been done. Within one year of coming to power, our government implemented five guarantee schemes, spending Rs 1.18 lakh crore on them. Tax collection has increased, and the state now ranks first in the country in GDP. The state is paying Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre, but the Centre is doing injustice to Karnataka by not releasing funds. No grants are being given for irrigation projects, and Rs 15,000 crore due under the Jal Jeevan Mission has not been released,” he said.

The Chief Minister cited favourable opinions expressed by noted economists Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee, as well as studies by newspapers and universities, and said that the BJP’s attempt to mislead the public was condemnable.

“We stand with the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, women and workers. Our aim is to reduce inequality and ensure that development reaches everyone,” he said, asserting that “only a Congress government practises what it preaches,” he added.