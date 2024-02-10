100 Buses Unveiled To Celebrate Success

Hyderabad: Celebrating the success of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, in which 15 crore women have travelled free on bus in two months, the RTC added 90 buses dedicated to the scheme on Saturday. For the first time, 10 AC Rajdhani services were launched between Hyderabad and Srisailam.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy symbolically handed over a cheque for Rs 535 crore to the RTC for the scheme.

“We cannot forget the vital role of RTC workers in our movement," Revanth Reddy said. "The Maha Lakshmi scheme was launched not just to empower women but also to financially strengthen the RTC."

He lauded the RTC for implementing the first government guarantee within 48 hours, and acknowledged the financial burden of the scheme — averaging Rs 13 crore daily and up to Rs 400 crore a month.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the initiative had resulted in full occupancy on most RTC buses. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing funds for the scheme. He assured the RTC workers that the government was working towards the corporation’s profitability while keeping their welfare in mind.

The event, held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue, NTR Marg, also witnessed the participation of ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, alongside MLAs and TSRTC officials.