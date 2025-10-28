10-Year-Old Bilaspur Girl Rescued After Dialling 1098 Over Parental Abuse

Bilaspur: A 10-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur was taken under protection by the Women and Child Development Department after she dialled the child helpline, alleging physical and mental abuse by her parents, officials said on Tuesday.In her complaint to child helpline 1098, the minor claimed that her parents frequently beat and scold her, creating a tense atmosphere at home, they said.

Following the complaint, the Women and Child Development Department informed the Bharari police. Subsequently on Monday, a police team, led by a female officer, visited the girl's home and inquired about the situation.

The police warned the girl's parents not to engage in any kind of physical violence or reprimand in the future and an attempt was also made to convince the girl that her parents would now treat her well. However, the girl flatly refused to live with them, they said.

Panchayat representatives were also called to the spot by the police, who also tried to convince the girl, but she remained adamant. After which, the department officials arrived at the spot and took the girl under their protection.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Verma said the girl has been taken under the protection of the department and they will now conduct further investigation into the matter. The girl's family includes her parents, a younger brother and her grandmother.