10 people, Including 3 Govt Officers, Injured As Tripura Bandh Turns Violent

Agartala: Ten people, including three government officers, were injured as the shutdown called by a newly-floated outfit turned violent in Tripura's Dhalai district on Thursday evening, prompting the government to impose prohibitory orders, officials said.

The 24-hour bandh was called by the 'Tripura Civil Society', demanding the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, detection of illegal immigrants, and setting up of detention camps in each district.

Violence broke out in Santinagar Market in Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai when shopkeepers tried to open their outlets around 6 pm, officials said.

"The bandh supporters attacked the shopkeepers and villagers with lathis and hurled stones indiscriminately. As a result, 10 people, including Salema's BDO Abhijit Majumdar, who was performing duty as executive magistrate, were injured," Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb told PTI.

Kamalpur SDPO Samudra Debbarma and the government engineer of the Salema block, Animesh Saha, were also injured. The three officers were referred to the Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC) as their conditions were critical, he said.

The rest of the injured persons were admitted to the Kamalpur hospital, from where they were discharged after treatment, he added.

Deb said the situation is tense but under control, with senior police officers, led by Dhalai's SP Mihirlal Das, at the spot with heavy reinforcements.

In a notification, District Magistrate Vivek HB said that "there has been information of scattered incidents of clashes in the wake of the bandh called today ie 23rd October, 2025, by some political parties and other organisations.

"And whereas it is considered necessary to impose restrictions on the movement of people within the Kamalpur sub-division, Dhalai district, Tripura... I am satisfied that there are sufficient grounds for imposing restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to prevent danger to human life, public property and tranquillity."

The restrictions will be in place till further notice, according to the notification.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the violence and stated that the administration has been directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible.

The bandh, which started at 6 am, evoked a massive response in the hills, administered by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which is helmed by the Tipra Motha Party. Shops remained closed and vehicles were off the roads in these areas.

The impact of the bandh was relatively less in the plains.

Police said train services were affected between Agartala and Dharmanagar as bandh supporters blocked the tracks, but services remained normal on the Agartala-Sabroom route.

CM Saha said neither the government nor the people support the bandh.

"By organising a strike, one can only grab the media attention, but the people don't like this. The government offices functioned as usual in the state. People prefer to remain indoors, whoever calls a strike out of fear. It was good if the bandh could be avoided," he said.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said the Tipra Motha Party was behind the bandh.

"The bandh is aimed at fooling the Tiprasa people ahead of the elections to the TTAADC and village committees," he said.

"Why will common people suffer because of the Centre's dilly-dally attitude in implementing the Tiprasa Accord? The BJP-led government has allowed the outfit to make the bandh a grand success," he claimed.

The Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha is a part of the BJP-led government in the state.