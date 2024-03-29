10 Parked Cars Gutted in Freak Fire Incident



According to the DFO S. Sridhar Reddy, “Sparks from welding ignited the dry grass, causing the fire to spread quickly. As a result, over 10 cars were engulfed in flames. Our investigation indicates that this was the primary cause of the fire. Since the cars were stored adjacent to one another in an open land, the flames spread rapidly. However no casualties were reported. No police case has been filed.”

Around 10 cars were damaged when fire broke out in a car scrap yard behind Varahi function hall at Khanapur around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The fire was triggered by a gas welding unit. It spread rapidly due to the presence of dry grass.



