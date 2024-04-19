10 Officers Miss Poll Training, Cases Filed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose, the GHMC commissioner, said that a criminal case (Cr. No.155/24) had been registered under Section 134 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 against 10 officials who had stayed away from training classes for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.



They include an assistant professor from Osmania University, junior assistants from the education and commercial tax departments and Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, as well as a roads and buildings engineer and a school teacher.

“Training classes will be conducted again on April 20 for the absentees. Absentees who skip this meeting will not be spared,” Rose said.

Meanwhile, an official deployed on election duty said the DEA had cancelled long leaves even if sanctioned and permission to go abroad.

At an election-related review meeting, nodal officers were instructed to ensure the officials assigned to poll duty would cast their vote through postal ballots. Officials were instructed tohold Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities to increase the polling percentage.