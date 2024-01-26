10 NSS Volunteers to Represent AP in RD Parade

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh National Service Scheme (NSS) officer Dr. P. Ashok Reddy said 10 of their volunteers will be participating in the 75th Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday, along with various contingents, including those of armed forces.

He gave their names as Sayyed Hina, Kedrasri, Rajani, Anitha, Chandana, Yamini, Kalyani, Geethika, Joshitha and Harshini. They will be under the guidance of Dr. K. Swathi, NSS programme officer of Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupati.

The 10 have been selected after the one-month NSS Republic Day Parade camp held in New Delhi.

Dr. Ashok Reddy said that NSS presents an excellent opportunity for students to serve as volunteers in various national and state-level programmes, including the Republic Day Parade. Every year, both male and female NSS volunteers from various states and union territories used to be chosen for the parade. But this year, as per directions of the Government of India, only female volunteers are participating in the parade.

The NSS officer said on Wednesday, all the volunteers had participated in cultural programmes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house on the theme "Nari Shakti, Jhansi Lakshmibai". He said after the Republic Parade Day, the volunteers will meet the President of India, vice president, ministers and officials, before returning to their hometowns on February 1, 2024.