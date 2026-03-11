10 Maoists Surrender Before Police In Odisha’s Kandhamal District

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development in Odisha’s anti-Maoist operations, ten Maoists surrendered before the police at the Phulbani Reserve Police Ground in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The surrender took place in the presence of senior police officials, including Additional Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda.

According to police sources, the surrendered cadres include one Special Zonal Committee Member, one Divisional Committee Member and two Area Committee Members, indicating that several mid-level leaders of the banned Maoist organisation have decided to abandon the armed movement and return to the mainstream.

Police officials said the surrender reflected growing pressure on Maoist cadres due to intensified security operations and repeated appeals by the government asking them to lay down arms.

Security forces have been conducting sustained anti-Naxal operations in the forested areas of Kandhamal district and neighbouring regions, which has considerably weakened Maoist networks in the state.

Officials also attributed the development to the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, which offers financial assistance, vocational training and other support to help former cadres reintegrate into society.

The state police urged remaining Maoists hiding in the forests to surrender and take advantage of the rehabilitation scheme. Security agencies estimate that only a limited number of Maoists are still active in the district.

Authorities described the latest surrender as another boost to Odisha’s campaign against Left-Wing Extremism, particularly in Kandhamal, which has long been considered a Maoist-affected district of the state.