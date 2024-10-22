10 IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats
IndiGo has received series of bomb threats with the airlines confirming security alerts to 10 of their aircrafts.
Eight international flights and three domestic flights of IndiGo received bomb threats.
These are the international flights that received bomb threats:
6E 67 operating from Hyderabad to Jeddah
6E 18 operating from Istanbul to Mumbai
6E 83 operating from Delhi to Dammam
6E 77 operating from Bengaluru to Jeddah
6E 12 operating from Istanbul to Delhi
6E 65 operating from Kozhikode to Jeddah
6E 63 operating from Delhi to Jeddah
6E 75 operating from Ahmedabad to Jeddah
Domestic flights
6E 164 operating from Mangaluru to Mumbai
6E 118 operating from Lucknow to Pune
The airline in its statement said that all customers were safely disembarked.
"The safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," the statement further said.
