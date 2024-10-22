10 IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats

Eight international flights and three domestic flights of IndiGo received bomb threats.

These are the international flights that received bomb threats:

6E 67 operating from Hyderabad to Jeddah

6E 18 operating from Istanbul to Mumbai

6E 83 operating from Delhi to Dammam

6E 77 operating from Bengaluru to Jeddah

6E 12 operating from Istanbul to Delhi

6E 65 operating from Kozhikode to Jeddah

6E 63 operating from Delhi to Jeddah

6E 75 operating from Ahmedabad to Jeddah

Domestic flights

6E 164 operating from Mangaluru to Mumbai



6E 118 operating from Lucknow to Pune

The airline in its statement said that all customers were safely disembarked.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," the statement further said.

