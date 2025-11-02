10-Day Training Camp for District Chiefs of Congress Begins in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The ten-day training camp for chiefs of 71 organizational districts of Congress in Madhya Pradesh began at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district in the state on Sunday.

The district presidents of the party in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be given training on booth management, skills to win the confidence of people and the issues to be taken to the people, a senior party functionary said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader of the state Umang Singhar were among the senior party leaders who have arrived at the camp to provide tips to the district chiefs of the party on winning the confidence of the people and managing booths.

Veteran leaders and former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are also scheduled to attend the camp to guide the junior leaders of the party, sources said.

Sources said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are also likely to visit the camp during the period.

They are mostly likely to join the camp after the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to end on November six, sources said.

According to a senior party leader, Mr. Gandhi may have one-to-one interactions with the district unit presidents of the party during the period.