1-year Jail to Bandla Ganesh in Cheque Bounce Case

Anantapur: The Second Additional Magistrate’s Court in Ongole sentenced film producer Bandla Ganesh to a 1-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.95 lakh in the cheque bounce case, on Wednesday.

Ganesh had obtained a Rs.95 lakh hand loan from Jetti Venkateswarulu of Muppalla village in 2019 towards investing in the film-making. Later, Ganesh gave Venkat a cheque of Rs.95 lakh in the name of Parameswara Art Productions.

However, the cheque bounced. Venkat lodged a complaint against Ganesh. The case was probed by the second additional magistrate’s court of Ongole.

Sources said Ganesh had appeared before the court for the hearing a few weeks ago. After hearing the arguments, the court pronounced the verdict by sentencing the accused to a 1-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs.95 lakh.

However, the court allowed Ganesh to file an appeal before a higher court within one month. Ganesh is actively working for the TS Congress party.