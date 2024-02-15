1-year Jail to Bandla Ganesh in Cheque Bounce Case
Anantapur: The Second Additional Magistrate’s Court in Ongole sentenced film producer Bandla Ganesh to a 1-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.95 lakh in the cheque bounce case, on Wednesday.
Ganesh had obtained a Rs.95 lakh hand loan from Jetti Venkateswarulu of Muppalla village in 2019 towards investing in the film-making. Later, Ganesh gave Venkat a cheque of Rs.95 lakh in the name of Parameswara Art Productions.
However, the cheque bounced. Venkat lodged a complaint against Ganesh. The case was probed by the second additional magistrate’s court of Ongole.
Sources said Ganesh had appeared before the court for the hearing a few weeks ago. After hearing the arguments, the court pronounced the verdict by sentencing the accused to a 1-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs.95 lakh.
However, the court allowed Ganesh to file an appeal before a higher court within one month. Ganesh is actively working for the TS Congress party.