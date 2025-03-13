1 lakh vacant posts in MP government to be filled: Mohan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said steps have been taken to fill one lakh vacant posts in various departments of the state government.

Replying to the governor’s address in the Assembly, Mr. Yadav said the government has already filled 61,000 vacant posts in various departments of the state government.

Appointment letters were issued to 61,000 candidates selected for these posts, he added.

The chief minister said an additional 1.5 lakh posts are estimated to be generated in the non-government sectors in the state in the coming five years.

Mr. Yadav announced fresh sop to the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana, and said the beneficiaries of the scheme, those found to be employed in the readymade garment sector, will be given an incentive of Rs 5,000 each per month.

The chief minister said his government is working on a plan to increase the state’s annual budget from the present Rs 4.21 lakh crore to Rs 28 lakh crore by 2047.

He said the NITI Aayog has put Madhya Pradesh in the category of performing states.

The chief minister noted that the tourism sector has witnessed a massive growth over two decades and said tourist inflow to the state which was 64 lakhs in 2003 has now increased to 13 crores.

Mr. Yadav said the state government has taken a decision to provide electricity connection to the farmers at Rs five each.