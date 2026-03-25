1 in 3 Indian PC Users Hit by Offline Cyberattacks in 2025: Kaspersky

New Delhi: Disconnecting from the internet does not guarantee safety from cyber threats, as nearly one in three computer users in India were targeted by local, on-device attacks in 2025, according to a report by cybersecurity major Kaspersky.

The company stated it detected and blocked over 6.46 crore local incidents in India between January and December 2025. These threats were primarily delivered through offline sources such as USB drives and other removable media, placing India among the top 80 most affected countries globally for local cyber threat exposure.