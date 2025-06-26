1 Dead, 10 Missing as Bus Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand

A dawn pilgrimage turned into tragedy on Thursday when a private bus ferrying 18 people from Rishikesh to Badrinath veered off the mountain highway at Gholtir and plunged roughly 60 metres into the rain-swollen Alaknanda River. Local officials confirmed that one passenger has died, seven have been rescued with injuries, and 10 others remain unaccounted for.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | One person dead, seven injured after an 18-seater bus falls into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teamsof SDRF, Police and Administration conduct search and rescue oeprationd



Police spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said the driver “lost control while climbing a steep section,” sending the vehicle tumbling into the fast-moving water. Torrential pre-monsoon rain has swollen the river, complicating operations.