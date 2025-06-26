 Top
1 Dead, 10 Missing as Bus Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand

DC Correspondent
26 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST

Tragedy strikes pilgrim route as Rishikesh-Badrinath bus falls into river near Rudraprayag; rescue operations underway

A bus carrying 18 passengers fell into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir in Rudraprayag; one person is dead, 10 still missing.

A dawn pilgrimage turned into tragedy on Thursday when a private bus ferrying 18 people from Rishikesh to Badrinath veered off the mountain highway at Gholtir and plunged roughly 60 metres into the rain-swollen Alaknanda River. Local officials confirmed that one passenger has died, seven have been rescued with injuries, and 10 others remain unaccounted for.

Police spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said the driver “lost control while climbing a steep section,” sending the vehicle tumbling into the fast-moving water. Torrential pre-monsoon rain has swollen the river, complicating operations.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, district police and revenue administration began rappelling down the gorge within minutes, while divers searched downstream. A medical post at nearby Silli has stabilised the injured before shifting them to Rudraprayag district hospital. Dozens of villagers joined rescuers, forming human chains along boulder-strewn banks to spot survivors and retrieve debris.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and directed officials to “deploy every available resource until the last missing pilgrim is found.” Helicopter support is on standby in case water levels fall later in the day. Authorities have also set up a helpline (01364-233900) for anxious relatives.

With the monsoon advancing, police have renewed warnings to bus operators on the Badrinath route to restrict night driving, check brakes at hill checkpoints, and cap passenger loads. A magisterial inquiry will examine vehicle fitness, driver duty hours and the condition of the crash barrier at the accident spot.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
