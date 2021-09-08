CM reviews rain situation in Telangana from Delhi

The Chief Minister instructed that since projects, lakes and tanks were overflowing due to heavy rains, steps must be taken to ensure that people living in low-lying areas did not suffer. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a visit to Delhi, reviewed the situation in Telangana on Tuesday in view of heavy rains and floods that continue to batter the state for the past few days.

A release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Chandrashekar Rao spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone to review the situation and issued directions.

The Chief Minister wanted district collectors and the state administration to remain alert and take appropriate measures. With rivulets and lakes overflowing due to incessant rains, Rao directed that departments be alerted to minimise the inconvenience to people in flood-affected villages and mandals.

Since continuous rains are likely to affect electricity supply, roads, storm water drains, Chandrashekar Rao directed the officials of departments concerned put on alert. Municipal administration, panchayat raj, roads and buildings, and electricity departments were directed to alert the entire staff, from the officials to employees working at the lowest level.

The Chief Minister instructed that since projects, lakes and tanks were overflowing due to heavy rains, steps must be taken to ensure that people living in low-lying areas did not suffer. He directed the officials of the water resources department to remain alert.

He also wanted the NDRF and disaster management teams to be put on standby against the backdrop of the meteorological department issuing warnings.

Rao directed the Chief Secretary to undertake rescue and relief measures in affected areas by making alternate arrangements. He said in view of the alert by the meteorological department, disaster management teams must be kept ready to rescue those stranded in affected areas.

The Chief Minister urged the public representatives to help the affected people in coordination with the state administration. He appealed to the people in rain-affected areas not to come out of their houses in view of incessant rains.