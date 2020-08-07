136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Politics 07 Aug 2020 Naga peace talks wit ...
Nation, Politics

Naga peace talks with Central government to sort out critical issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 7, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 5:11 pm IST
NSCN (I-M) to hold talks with PM’s envoy R N Ravi to resolve differences on rhetorical issues—flag, constitution and Naga war memorial
Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi (ANI photo)
 Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi (ANI photo)

Guwahati: The prime minister’s envoy to the Naga peace talks R N Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, will be leaving for New Delhi next week to hold talks with the collective leadership of the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) led by its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, to short out differences on rhetorical issues like—flag, separate constitution for Nagaland and setting up a memorial of arms and ammunitions of Naga rebels at Kohima.

Disclosing that a delegation of the NSCN (I-M) has left for New Delhi on Friday to join its 86-year-old general secretary Th. Muivah who is in New Delhi and also battling with some health issues, security sources, however, clarified that the NSCN (I-M) delegation was asked to reach New Delhi a little early because of restrictions due to COVID-19.

 

Asserting that consensus has already been created on a majority of issues, security sources said NSCN (I-M) has been insisting on rhetorical issues like a flag and separate constitution of Nagaland besides a museum or war memorial of the arms and ammunitions of  Naga armed rebels at Kohima.Indicating that government of India may allow NSCN (I-M) and other stakeholders to have their own flag, security sources said that all the terms and conditions for surrender of arms and ammunitions and disbanding the armed rebel group have already been finalised.
Pointing out that all the arms and ammunitions surrendered by Naga rebels would be in the custody of the government, security sources said that the government of India may agree to set up a memorial of arms and ammunitions surrendered by all the rebel groups.

 

Clarifying a report in a section of media that government of India was preparing for signing the peace-accord with Naga rebel groups by August 15, security sources said that it was not possible as a lot of constitutional and legal exercises relating to resolution of Naga issues have to be completed before the signing of the peace-accord.

Pointing out that the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) is ready to sign the peace accord and all the issues have been settled with them, security sources said that there will be only one peace-agreement in which all the Naga stakeholders would be the signatory.Meanwhile, the powerful Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) has welcomed the resumption of talks which started on July 14 with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs).  

 

The president Mr Toniho Yepthomi and the general secretary of the council Mr Nribemo Ngullie said that the resumption of negotiations was a step towards achieving solution through agreement. While lauding the role of Nagaland Governor and Interlocutor for Naga talks Mr Ravi, the council leaders said that ongoing negotiations were history in the making as the tribal council feels that time has now come for a new dispensation to usher in a new era of peace and tranquillity in Nagaland.

...
Tags: naga peace talk, nagaland, nscn (i-m), isak-muivah, thuingaleng muivah
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Studies carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) have found that the COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth. REpresentational Image

Here's how to make your car corona free

Kodugu under flood waters. (Twitter)

Massive rains trigger landslides in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Since, he took to conduct final rites of Covid dead persons; Bilal has made only a couple visits to his family members who stay in Bidar town

Bidar's Bilal and Co shoulder final rites for COVID victims

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath says he won't attend Ayodhya mosque inauguration

Pm Narendra Modi welcomed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanth on the day of Ram mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. PTI photo

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Representational
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham