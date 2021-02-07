Nation Politics 06 Feb 2021 Poll campaign gather ...
Nation, Politics

Poll campaign gathers steam in AP's Nandyal division

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2021, 4:15 am IST
District election expenditure observer N Vineet Kumar said that all the candidates must conform to the expenditure limits
It is estimated that money spent on publicity appears to be crossing the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh for a village with 10,000 population and Rs 1.5 lakh in villages with less than 10,000 people. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 It is estimated that money spent on publicity appears to be crossing the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh for a village with 10,000 population and Rs 1.5 lakh in villages with less than 10,000 people. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KURNOOL: Candidates in the fray in the first phase of the ensuing gram panchayat elections have raised the pitch of their respective campaigns while going around villages seeking votes in Nandyal division. Those allotted symbols like scissors, basket, and cot are prominently displaying the symbols in order to catch the attention and win support of the electorate across villages.

It is estimated that money spent on publicity appears to be crossing the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh for a village with 10,000 population and Rs 1.5 lakh in villages with less than 10,000 people. One contesting as a ward member should spend a maximum of Rs 50,000. However, the ceiling on expenditure seems ridiculously low if one were to go by the money spent by the candidates in villages.

 

District election expenditure observer N Vineet Kumar said that all the candidates must conform to the expenditure limits. He said they have to maintain an expenditure register and log all the money spent on canvassing. He held a review meeting with officials at Nandyal on Saturday and asked officials to stay alert and keep track of any breaches in the expenditure ceiling.

Meanwhile, villagers are finding new ways to circumvent the State Election Commission (SEC) watch over unanimous elections in Kurnool district. Pandurangapuram village near Nandyal is a model village as it is fully inhabited by migrants from Guntur district. The village was found by migrant farmers from Munnangi, Tenali, Duggirala, and Guntur who took the call of former chief minister Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy to cultivate lands on the banks of the KC Canal. Since then they have been growing three crops every year and are prospering, said Venktarami Reddy, a villager.

 

He said Pandurangapuram is set for elections.

"Our villagers are united and choose their leader on a consensus basis. We are away from any kind of controversies and politics. The entire village backs YSR Congress party as they fondly remember Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy who helped them in their farming activities. But due to the SEC ruling on unanimous elections, we are fielding dummy candidates to give a semblance of contest,” he said.

Dolavathy is the panchayat president candidate here against a TD opponent, he said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh gram panchayat elections, state election commission (sec)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

The CM pointed out that RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, is a navratna company and the largest public sector industrial unit in the state, providing employment opportunities for close to around 20,000 people directly and to many others indirect employment opportunities in the city of Vishakhapatnam. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

CM Jagan writes to PM seeking revival of Vizag steel plant

The SEC took serious note of the minister’s recent warning to collectors and returning officers, urging them to disobey instructions from State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar and to blacklist them if they followed Kumar’s instructions. (Photo: Facebook @Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy)

SEC confines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his house during panchayat polls

Ganta wanted all elected representatives in the state to resign and organise massive protests so that the central government is pressurised into withdrawing its decision. (Photo: DC/Narasimha Murthy)

MLA Ganta resigns over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Every year, some two lakh Indians travel to Macca to perform the Haj, but this year, pilgrims are waiting for a call from the Haj Committee for completing pre-selection formalities. (AP)

Indians may again miss out on Haj pilgrimage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image source: Twitter@drharshvardhan)

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham