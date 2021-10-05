Rs 407 crore to safeguard lakes in Hyd: KTR

He called for a meeting of all MLAs from the city on Wednesday to discuss steps to be taken to safeguard lakes in the city. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao said that the state government is taking strict measures to safeguard lakes in Hyderabad and check encroachments.

Replying to the questions raised by members in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Rama Rao stated that out of total 185 lakes in Hyderabad, 127 were identified for development towards which Rs 218 crore has been spent.

He called for a meeting of all MLAs from the city on Wednesday to discuss steps to be taken to safeguard lakes in the city.

Chain link mesh-fencing, peripheral walking-track, beautification of lakes, sewerage diversions and comprehensive development of lakes are measures being taken by the state government to safeguard the lakes, Rao added.

"Works to the tune of Rs 407 crore have been sanctioned. Of this, Rs 218 crore has been spent so far. GHMC has taken up beautification of 63 lakes at an estimated cost of Rs 95.17 crore. Works on 48 lakes have been completed and works on the remaining ones are under progress," he said.

GHMC has taken up restoration activities of 19 lakes under Mission Kakatiya at an estimated cost of Rs 282 crore and these works are under progress, he said.

"GHMC has taken up development and flood-damaged repair works of 45 lakes at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore and the works are underway," Rama Rao noted.