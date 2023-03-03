Hopes high of ‘capital’ announcement after CM inaugurates GIS-2023 in Vizag today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated that he would be moving to Visakhapatnam and invited investors to come to the port city, the ‘future capital of the state’. (Photo by arrangement)

Vijayawada: There are tremendous expectations that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will come clear on and throw further light on the capital issue when he inaugurates the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

It may be recalled that at a recent investors meeting in Delhi, Reddy had stated that he would be moving to Visakhapatnam and invited investors to come to the port city, the ‘future capital of the state’.

According to reports, he is planning to start administration from Vizag on Ugadi. It is towards this that the state government knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on the Amaravati and three capitals issue. However, the apex court made it clear that it will start the process on March 28, although the state government was hopeful of an earlier date so that it could start administration from Vizag.

There are only 14 months for the State Assembly elections. It is a Catch-22 situation for Reddy on implementing the decentralised development policy through the three capitals concept. Sources said that there were many legal hurdles to shift the complete administration and government machinery to Vizag.

However, the Chief Minister can start his administration from Visakhapatnam. But Reddy wants to get a court nod. It is for this purpose that the government filed a fresh requisition in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an early commencement of hearing of the Amaravati and Three Capitals case.

Meanwhile, everyone one, including political circles and the common man, is wondering whether Reddy will make any announcement on the capital issue in the presence of investors at GIS-2023.

The state government is hopeful of MoUs in 14 select sectors during the summit. It is also offering special incentives to investors, who start their businesses in the state immediately after the summit.

Sources said that investors and industrialists will consider multiple aspects, including availability of resources and logistics. Vizag fulfills all these requisitions, which is a big plus point in Reddy’s favour.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Botsa Satyanarayana and others, engaged in GIS-2023, affirmed that Vizag will be executive capital and conducting GIS-2023 evidenced it.