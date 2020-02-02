Only for 'crorepatis', offers nothing to poor, downtrodden: Stalin on Union Budget

DMK Chief M K Stalin on Sunday slammed the Union Budget 2020-21 terming it as "a statement for crorepatis" and offering nothing for the poor, downtrodden and the backward. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK Chief M K Stalin on Sunday slammed the Union Budget 2020-21 terming it as "a statement for crorepatis" and offering nothing for the poor, downtrodden and the backward.

"Yesterday we heard Union Minister presenting Union Budget. It was a two-and-half-hour speech but consisted nothing for poor, downtrodden and backward rather it was read out like a statement for crorepatis," said M K Stalin while addressing a public rally here.

"It was read out only for corporates, nothing to benefit people. It did not speak anything on the welfare of downtrodden, the problem of unemployment how to address it was not discussed rather it highlighted the public sector being handed over to private players," he said.

While presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to provide Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related programs for the year 2020-21, also proposed an outlay of about Rs 28,600 crore for programs that were specific to women, Rs 85,000 crore in 2020-21 for the welfare of Scheduled Caste (SC) and other backward classes and Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribe (ST).