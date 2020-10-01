Owaisi dividing Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Special CBI court’s verdict to acquit all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case should be welcomed by all in the interest of the country. However, leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi are trying to create a rift between the Hindu and Muslim communities, it added.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s verdict going in favour of Ram Mandir in November last year and the temple construction commencing at Ayodhya, the Babri case continued. The formality has now come to an end after the verdict of special court,” the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Thursday.

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babir Masjid demolition case saying that the demolition was not pre-planned and was the handiwork of ‘unruly elements’ among the kar sevaks. The decision came as a relief to senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

“The history took place on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, where 1.5 lakh Karsevaks had assembled. But they had not gathered only to make Bhajans. They did what they had come for. Because Ayodhya is the birth place of Shri Ram, who is worshipped by all Hindus,” said the editorial.

The Shiv Sena claimed that the Muslims in the country also do not oppose the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But, leaders like Owaisi are still trying to create a rift in Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan happened only because of the demolition of Babri masjid. Hence the decision to close down Babri case should be welcomed by all without making much noise and instigating others, it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that the case should have been dismissed long before. “In November 2019, the Supreme Court too said that the masjid was built by demolishing the temple. The Babri case should have been dismissed then only.

Later according to SC verdict, the Ram Janmabhoomi was handed over to Hindus for the construction of a Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did its bhoomi pujan and the construction has also begun in Ayodhya. The case could have been dismissed that time also, but it continued,” it said.