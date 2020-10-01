The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 01 Oct 2020 Owaisi dividing Hind ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi dividing Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Oct 1, 2020, 10:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 10:49 pm IST
"Leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi are trying to create a rift between the Hindu and Muslim communities"
Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)
 Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Special CBI court’s verdict to acquit all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case should be welcomed by all in the interest of the country. However, leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi are trying to create a rift between the Hindu and Muslim communities, it added.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s verdict going in favour of Ram Mandir in November last year and the temple construction commencing at Ayodhya, the Babri case continued. The formality has now come to an end after the verdict of special court,” the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Thursday.

 

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babir Masjid demolition case saying that the demolition was not pre-planned and was the handiwork of ‘unruly elements’ among the kar sevaks. The decision came as a relief to senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

“The history took place on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, where 1.5 lakh Karsevaks had assembled. But they had not gathered only to make Bhajans. They did what they had come for. Because Ayodhya is the birth place of Shri Ram, who is worshipped by all Hindus,” said the editorial.

 

The Shiv Sena claimed that the Muslims in the country also do not oppose the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But, leaders like Owaisi are still trying to create a rift in Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan happened only because of the demolition of Babri masjid. Hence the decision to close down Babri case should be welcomed by all without making much noise and instigating others, it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that the case should have been dismissed long before. “In November 2019, the Supreme Court too said that the masjid was built by demolishing the temple. The Babri case should have been dismissed then only.

 

Later according to SC verdict, the Ram Janmabhoomi was handed over to Hindus for the construction of a Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did its bhoomi pujan and the construction has also begun in Ayodhya. The case could have been dismissed that time also, but it continued,” it said.

...
Tags: babri demolition case, babri masjid demolition verdict
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

On Monday, an Indian soldier was injured in a similar clash in the LoC’s Machil sector in Kupwara, the Army said adding that his condition is stable (ANI file photo)

3 Indian soldiers killed, 5 injured in Pak shelling along LoC

They then attacked him with sharp weapons even as his family members pleaded for mercy (Representational image)

Maoists kill 2 politicians in Bastar, 10 civilians murdered by Naxals in a month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped by police personnel while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida. — PTI photo

UP chief minister should apologise over Rahul Gandhi issue: MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Mumbai’s Rohit, his lieutenants Kieron and Hardik flatten Punjab with 48 run win

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs MI Match 13, Mumbai Indians win by 48 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS MI Match 13, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

IPL teams stand to face fines of Rs 1 crore, lose 2 points on violating Covid norms

Players could be fined as much 3000 AED (60,000 INR approx) for not completing their daily health passport, not wearing GPS tracker and missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. The same rules apply for family members and team officials.
 

CSK has gained clarity, practised to overcome weak spots during 6-day break: Coach

“Coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” Fleming said ahead of Friday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)
 

KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Another statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Rationalist E V Ramaswamy Peiyar is a Dravidian icon. Defacement of his statues has become a regular occurrence in Tamil Nadu.

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo

Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats across 12 states on November 3

Election Commission of India.

Mamata dubs suspension of MPs 'fascist'

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan meets suspended MPs staging a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

PM Modi asks CMs to focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham