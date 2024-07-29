Hyderabad: New-age director Prashanth Varma who launched child actor-turned-hero Tejja Sajja with the blockbuster ‘HanuMan’, is now reportedly in talks with Nandamuri Mokshanga Teja(son of Balakrishna) to launch him in a big way. “Prashanth Varma is holding discussions and has also done a photoshoot for a couple of days with Mokshagna. The son of Nandamuri Balakrishna had shed weight and looked handsome in those pics which have gone viral, thanks to Prashanth’s tips,’ says a source and adds, “Prashanth has designed a unique role and story for the scion of Nandamuri family and it would be another gripping saga with loads of action and romance,” he adds.



No doubt, Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Mokshagna and finally, it will happen this year. “Mokshagna and Prashanth had stuck a chord and found matching wavelengths. They would like to come up with a new-age entertainer that would enthrall fans as well as the general audience,” he points out.

Earlier, Balakrishna watched ‘HanuMan’ and praised the young director for his stylized making and terrific action episodes besides properly introducing Lord Hanuman. “Lord Hanuman's appearance in the movie befitting his stature and respect was hailed the world over,’ he adds.

After ‘HanuMan’, Prashanth wanted to work with Balakrishna but probably ‘Samarasimha Reddy’ actor asked him to direct his son and then handed over the responsibility. “It is a new challenge for the director and he is game for it,” he concludes.