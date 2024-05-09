Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 4:50 AM GMT (Update:2024-05-09 05:58:13)
Naidu, PK thank PM Modi for roadshow in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Naidu tweeted, “A memorable roadshow indeed! Thank you (PM Modi) for sharing these wonderful glimpses with our people and for your reassuring support for AP. Together with Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena chief), we have rekindled a new ray of hope among our people, especially women and youth.”

PM Modi retweeted saying, “A memorable roadshow in Vijayawada with @ncbn garu and @Pawan Kalyan (sic). After travelling across AP over the last few days, I am convinced that the people are voting for NDA in large numbers. Women and young voters are propelling this surge of support.”

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan tweet said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sparing his valuable time for campaigning in AP. These memories will be cherished forever. We all work tirelessly for the Viksit Bharat that you have envisioned.”

