Naidu Inaugurates Andhra's First Digital Nerve Centre in Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) at the Kuppam Area Hospital.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Tata Trusts and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is envisioned as a game-changer in digitising and integrating health services across the state.

As a pilot project, the DiNC aims to digitally manage patients’ personal health records and link them seamlessly across hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The system enables real-time access to individual health data and coordinates care across multiple levels of service.

Naidu said, “The Digital Nerve Centre will serve as a model for the entire world. This is not just about digitisation; this is also about delivering better healthcare using advanced technology, including artificial intelligence.”

The centre links the Kuppam area hospital with 13 PHCs and 92 village health centres, creating a digital bridge for continuous monitoring and timely medical intervention. The CM, joined by health minister Satya Yadav, virtually interacted with PHC health officers and reviewed the functioning of the new system. He also announced plans to expand the programme across Chittoor district in the second phase and state-wide later.

Highlighting the role of technology in reducing healthcare costs, Naidu pointed out that the state currently spent `19,000 crore annually on health. “By using modern technologies like data lakes and AI, we can significantly reduce costs while improving service delivery,” he said.

He advised officials to use mobile medical units to conduct routine blood tests every three months and strengthen preventive health strategies and real-time monitoring, especially for maternal care.

Under the DiNC system, patients will have access to a range of services including timely diagnosis, specialist appointments, personalised counselling, and virtual consultations. Integration with national and state healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and NTR Vaidya Seva would allow seamless patient referrals to private hospitals and follow-up care.





Additionally, the system is designed to include auxiliary health services by integration with ANMs and Anganwadi workers, ensuring that even grassroots health concerns are captured and addressed. “This platform is designed to unify all health information in one place, allowing for improved decision-making, timely interventions and ultimately better outcomes for citizens”, Naidu said.

The DiNC also facilitates real-time data capture from PHCs, laboratories and field staff, enabling district health administrators to track patient histories and monitor public health trends through interactive dashboards. As part of the roadmap, all PHCs in Chittoor would be brought under the DiNC network in the next phase, followed by a statewide expansion that aims to make Andhra Pradesh a pioneer in digital public health infrastructure.

Special chief secretary for health and welfare Krishna Babu, health commissioner Veerapandian, district collector Sumith Kumar and officials from Tata Consultancy were present.