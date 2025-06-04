MP Soyam Bapurao Urges Minister to Rein In Forest Officials

Adilabad: Former Adilabad MP and Congress leader Soyam Bapurao on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, minister for rural development, requesting her to instruct forest officials not to harass Adivasis who have been cultivating podu lands for a long time in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

He said forest officials who are showing concern about conservation and safety of tigers and elephants, are not showing the same concern for Adivasis, who are the sons of the soil. He observed that Adivasis will lose their livelihood if they are not allowed to cultivate podu lands.

Bapurao alleged that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, is trying to take forest lands from Adivasis in the name new Forest Act and push them out of the forests.