Khargone (MP): A 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district immolated herself apparently after she was upset over her father's dependence on alcohol and violent behaviour towards her mother, an official said on Saturday.



The teenager died by suicide in Rawat Palasia village on Friday, said Barwah police station in-charge Nirmal Shrivas. The girl left behind a note saying her father was a habitual drinker and would often beat up her mother. The teenager also accused the police of not taking action despite complaints against her father, the official said, citing the suicide note.

Shrivas, however, denied the allegation against police. He said the police had acted on complaints against the girl's father and got him to furnish a bond (for good behaviour).

Khargone Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said strict action will be taken against the girl's father. He said police had acted on complaints earlier and arrested him.

The deceased girl's younger sister also accused their father of drinking heavily and assaulting their mother. She too claimed that the police did not act on multiple complaints.

The mother said her husband beats her up after drinking. Their daughter set herself on fire as she was upset by her father's behaviour, she said.