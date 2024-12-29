Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The 10-year-old boy who was brought out of borewell

The 10-year-old boy who was brought out of borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district declared dead. According to hospital authorities, the boy was brought dead. The boy, identified as Sumit was rescued after he fell into a borewell. Though the boy was rescued from the borewell and rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

#WATCH | Dr Rahul Raghuvanshi, a doctor in Guna district hospital where the 10-year-old boy, Sumit was admitted, says, "...The boy was brought dead here. We have certified that and shifted the body to the postmortem room, and the further procedure is going on..." https://t.co/sUmShJhrG5 pic.twitter.com/D2BbLIOcWd — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

Guna Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Man Singh Thakur said that the rescue operations began at 6:00 in the evening on Saturday and went on till the boy was rescued in the morning today. The boy remains unconscious and his breathing is slow, he added.



"Sumit fell into the borewell yesterday afternoon at around 3:30 pm. The rescue operation to take him out began at around 6 pm. Today morning at around 9:30 am, Sumit was taken out of the borewell," Thakur told ANI.

The official informed that two rescue teams were deployed to help rescue the boy.



The incident took place in the Janjali area of Raghogarh on Saturday evening.

Collector Satyendra Singh of Guna earlier said, "The oxygen support is being provided to the boy (trapped inside the borewell). All the teams are engaged in the rescue operation."



The boy was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, the official added. A parallel 22-foot-deep pit was dug to rescue the boy.