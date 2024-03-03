Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar between March 4 and 6.

Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana. These projects will give a tremendous boost to the power sector.

In Sangareddy, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs. 6,800 crore. The projects to be taken up in this constituency include multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

In Hyderabad, the PM would dedicate to the nation Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO).

In Tamil Nadu's Kalpakka, the PM will witness initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, which marks a historic milestone in India’s nuclear power programme.

At Chandikhole in Odisha, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,600 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crore in Kolkata.

In Bihar, Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure worth around Rs. 8,700 crore in Bettiah. He will also inaugurate Muzaffarpur - Motihari LPG Pipeline and dedicate Indian Oil’s LPG Bottling plant & Storage terminal at Motihari.