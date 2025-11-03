NEW DELHI: Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav was trying to “hide the sins” of his father, Lalu Prasad, by relegating his photos to the corners of RJD’s poll posters.

Addressing a rally in Katihar district, the Prime Minister did not name the father-son duo directly but referred to Tejashwi as the “jungle raj ke yuvraaj” (crown prince of lawlessness).

“What sin is he hiding by removing the pictures of his father, who was a chief minister for years? Perhaps because he realises that the big leader carries the baggage of jungle raj,” Modi said.

He alleged that while the RJD was controlled by “the most corrupt family in Bihar”, its ally, the Congress, was run by “the most corrupt family in the country.”

Modi further claimed that the Congress had agreed to name Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face only when the RJD “put a katta (country-made gun) on its head”. He added that the Congress was now being sidelined, pointing to its reduced visibility on posters and the manifesto.

“The same Congress leaders who boasted a few weeks ago have been pushed to the background. They are now distancing themselves from the promises made in the joint manifesto,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of inviting the chief ministers of Telangana and Tamil Nadu, leaders who, he said, have “ridiculed Biharis”, in an attempt to create resentment within the alliance.

Earlier, addressing another rally in Saharsa, Modi accused the RJD of stalling development projects in Bihar after its ouster from power in 2005. “The RJD pressured the Congress-led UPA government to halt projects like the Kosi Mahasetu, sanctioned by the Vajpayee government,” he said.

Highlighting the NDA’s focus on development, Modi said, “While the NDA stands for vikas (development), the jungle raj wallahs stand for vinash (destruction).”

He urged voters to “punish them for their sins” in the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging that RJD leaders once mocked infrastructure projects by saying roads cause accidents and power supply increases electrocution risks.

Addressing the sizeable Muslim population in Seemanchal, Modi accused the RJD-Congress combine of being “soft on infiltrators” and “disrespectful towards the Ram temple and Chhath Puja.” He claimed both parties were compromising national security “to change the demography of Seemanchal.”

Modi also targeted the two parties for opposing the law banning triple talaq and for “planning to scrap the Waqf Amendment Act under pressure from extremists.”

Paying tribute to women achievers, the Prime Minister congratulated India’s women cricketers for winning the World Cup and said, “Those who mocked Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao must be ashamed today.”

He cautioned women beneficiaries of NDA welfare schemes to “beware of the jungle raj wallahs” who, he claimed, would roll back welfare measures if voted to power.

Modi also praised Bihar’s farmers and said he gifts boxes of makhana to world leaders during foreign visits, calling it “the hard work of Bihar’s farmers.”

He recalled the “lawlessness” under RJD rule, alleging that even police officers were unsafe. “DSP Satyapal Singh was murdered in Saharsa for doing his duty,” he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi criticised Congress for claiming credit for the Nalanda University project. “They sanctioned ₹20 crore and forgot about it. After 2014, we built a modern university with ₹2,000 crore,” he said.