Cong 'Shehzada' should explain why stopped talking about 'Ambani-Adani': Modi

Hyderabad: Mounting an attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday demanded that the party should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its 'Shehzada' used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'deal'.



Have "tempo loads of notes (money)" reached the Congress that it has stopped targeting "Ambani-Adani'," Modi said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government, accusing the Prime Minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Addressing the rally after the third phase of general elections, Modi also said the phase has blown the third 'fuse' of Congress and its INDI Alliance. He added four phases of polling are left and with the blessings of the people, the BJP and NDA were marching toward victory. Attacking the Congress and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS in Telangana, Modi said while the BJP believes in the 'nation first' principle, for the two parties it is 'family first'.

The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties, he charged. Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said there is a lot of discussion up to Delhi on the "double R (RR)" tax in the state.

At Warangal, Modi attacked the Congress over its party leader Sam Pitroda's alleged comments over skin colour and asserted that the countrymen would not tolerate insult on the basis of skin colour.

Hitting out at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said he has now understood that the national party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll as her "skin colour is dark".

As Pitroda's reported comments kicked up a row, Modi asked, "will the ability of people be decided in my country on the basis of skin colour."

"Who gave the permission to 'shehzada' for this game of skin colour," he asked.

Pitroda's alleged comments that people in the East in India resembled the Chinese, while those from the South looked like Africans, had kicked up a row.

"I am angry today. If anyone abuses me, I don't get angry. I can tolerate that. But, the philosopher of 'shehzada' gave such a big abuse which has filled me with anger," Modi said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi showing Constitution in his election rallies, he asked whether those who dance by keeping Constitution on their head were insulting the countrymen on the basis of skin colour.

India would not tolerate insult to the countrymen on the basis of skin colour, he said, adding 'shehzade' (Rahul Gandhi) must answer.

Modi also said he has now come to know as to why Congress had sought to defeat Murmu in the presidential elections despite her having a great reputation.

"I came to know today that an uncle of 'shehzada' lives in America. The uncle is his philosopher and guide," he said in an apparent reference to Sam Pitroda.

"Shehzada's philosopher and guide uncle has opened a big secret. He said those whose skin colour is dark, they are all from Africa," he said.

That means, he (Pitroda) has abused so many people of the country on the basis of skin colour, he alleged.

Whatever is the colour of skin, the countrymen worship Lord Sri Krishna whose skin colour was like all of us, Modi said.