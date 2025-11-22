Modi Meets Giorgia Meloni At G20 Meet

Johannesburg [South Africa]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, engaging in discussions as both leaders participated in the ongoing multilateral deliberations in Johannesburg.The interaction took place shortly after Prime Minister Modi arrived at the G20 venue, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received him.

His formal welcome set the stage for a series of engagements during the summit. Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception upon his arrival on Friday, as a cultural troupe greeted him at the airport and bowed to him in respect. The welcome underscored India's longstanding engagement with South Africa and set the tone for the visit.The trip marks Prime Minister Modi's fourth official visit to the country, following his earlier engagements for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023 and a bilateral visit in 2016.

His repeated visits reflect the deepening partnership between India and South Africa.This year's G20 Summit also fits into a broader pattern, as the grouping continues its rotation through the Global South for the fourth consecutive year, after Indonesia, India and Brazil. With South Africa assuming the presidency for 2025, the region's leadership continues to expand on the global stage.

Alongside the multilateral discussions, Prime Minister Modi began his bilateral engagements on Friday by meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Their conversation focused on cooperation and ongoing areas of engagement, adding momentum to India's diplomatic outreach ahead of the summit's key sessions.In addition to formal meetings, Prime Minister Modi met a group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg.

Sharing the interaction on X, he wrote, "Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye Know India Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India's history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora's connect with India."Continuing his engagements, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with the chairman and CEO of Naspers, focusing on expanding investments in India's digital ecosystem and reflecting the growing global interest in India's tech landscape.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about attending a cultural performance in Johannesburg, posting on X, "It was a very joyful and emotional experience for us to witness the performance of the South African Girmitiya song Ganga Maiya in Johannesburg. Another special aspect of this performance was that the song was also sung in Tamil! This song embodies the hope and unwavering courage of those people who came here many years ago. Through these songs and bhajans, they kept India alive in their hearts. Therefore, witnessing this cultural connection still vibrant today is truly commendable."