Modi in Hyderabad Today; To strategise Campaign Plans With Senior Leaders

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive Hyderabad on Tuesday evening and will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, ahead of Wednesday’s election meetings in state.

Modi will be closeted with some senior leaders of the party’s poll-related committees to give them suggestions to push the momentum in the final rounds of the election campaign, as the internal survey done by the national leadership indicated massive under-current in favour of the party.

“The BJP is estimated to win double digit figures this time,” top sources in the party said. The Prime Minister is likely to pull up senior leaders for falling into the trap of the debate on reservations laid by the Congress. After instructions from the Central leadership, the state leaders have avoided the issue and pushed the development agenda.

It is to be noted that the state unit chief G. Kishan Reddy wrote an open letter to Revanth Reddy to come for a debate on the funds given by UPA government in comparison to the Rs 9.5 lakh crore given during the Modi rule in the last 10 years.

Modi will be meeting some prominent and influential personalities on Wednesday morning. He will proceed to Vemulawada under Karimnagar Lok Sabha limits on May 8 to address his first public meeting at 9 am. He will seek votes for party candidate and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Then, he will proceed to address another public meeting at Madikonda under Warangal Lok Sabha limits to campaign for party candidate Arrori Ramesh at 10.30 am.



Modi will again come to the state on May 10 to address two public meetings in Narayanpet and Hyderabad. He will address a public meeting at Narayanpet under Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha limits at 2 pm. BJP vice-president D.K, Aruna is contesting from the Mahbubnagar seat.

Modi will address a mega public meeting at Lal Bahadur stadium at 4 pm on the same day in support of Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G. Kishan Reddy, Etala Rajendar (Malkajgiri) and Hyderabad seat candidate K. Madhavi Latha.