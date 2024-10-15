 Top
Home » Nation

Modi highlights Maritime Heritage Complex on LinkedIn post

Nation
M Srinivas
15 Oct 2024 11:11 AM GMT
Modi highlights Maritime Heritage Complex on LinkedIn post
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a post on LinkedIn, elaborating on the advantages of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.

The post is titled 'Let's focus on Tourism'. The Prime Minister posted on X: "Recently, the Union Cabinet took a very interesting decision - of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Such a concept will create new opportunities in the world of culture and tourism. India invites more participation in the culture and tourism sectors."


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Narendra Modi LinkedIn post Maritime Heritage Complex Gujarat's Lothal New opportunities 
India 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick