Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia for Kin of Jaisalmer Bus Fire Victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident that claimed at least 20 lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

An official statement from the PMO on Tuesday read, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The statement further announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the post on X added.

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus en route to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site of the accident and expressed grief over the tragedy, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

“The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Sharma said in a post on X.

He added, “May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support.”

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, “Sixteen injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. Fifteen injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital.”

According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section.

“The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing,” the official said.