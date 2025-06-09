New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi government marks the first anniversary of its third term on Monday, the BJP said the “historic” 11 years of the Modi government have been a “golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service”. BJP president J.P. Nadda said the Modi government’s 11 years will be “written in golden letters” for the positive changes it has brought in. The Opposition Congress, meanwhile, said the Modi government in the past 11 years has “dealt a deep blow to the country’s democracy, economy and social fabric”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government has only “smeared the ink of dictatorship” on every page of the Constitution in these 11 years and the BJP-RSS has weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy.

Another opposition party, the Trinamul Congress, attacked the 11-year record of the Modi government for the “disturbing rise in crimes against women, backbreaking inflation, record high unemployment, divisive, anti-people legislation, fatal railway accidents and catastrophic Covid-19 mismanagement”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party president J.P. Nadda said the PM made the government accountable and responsive while confronting challenges head-on, putting an end to “scams, divisive politics, appeasement and overall negativism” which marked the 10 years of Congress-led UPA rule.

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said the country had seen a “new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride and national security” in the 11 years of the Modi government. Posting on X, Mr Shah said the Modi government has proved that “when the leadership is clear, the resolve is firm and the intention is of public service, then new records of service, security and good governance are created”.

Attacking the Modi government for constantly making efforts to spread an environment of “hatred, threats and fear”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: “Whether it is going against public opinion and toppling governments through the backdoor or forcibly imposing one-party dictatorship, during this period, the rights of the states have been ignored and the federal structure has weakened.” He alleged the exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backwards, minority and weaker sections has increased continuously and the conspiracy to deprive them of reservation and equal rights continues. Mr Kharge also talked about the “unending violence in Manipur” as the biggest proof of the BJP’s administrative failure.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien listed out a series of promises mentioned in the BJP manifesto, and said the reality was different. “The BJP promised that it will protect ‘garib ki thali’ (food security), but according to the World Bank data, 7.5 crore Indians earn less than Rs 225 per day… The poorest five per cent spend Rs 68 per day. A vegetarian thali costs Rs 77… while the BJP promised empowering the neo-middle class, between 2014 and 2024, household liabilities have doubled, while net financial savings have ‘fallen to one of their lowest levels in the last 50 years’ … The BJP promised creating high-value jobs, but in reality, since 2021, more and more people have been pushed towards agriculture,” said the TMC leader.

While praising the Modi government over its achievements, the BJP president also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the government’s foreign policy and questions about the likely losses of fighter aircraft India might have suffered in the military conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. “May God give him good sense,” Mr Nadda said when asked about Mr Gandhi’s criticism.

The BJP chief said: “It is difficult to understand his (Rahul’s) aim. He attends the all-party meeting and says he stands with the country. He goes outside and raises questions that are baseless. I can only say that he is playing the role of an irresponsible Opposition.”

Dismissing AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s swipe at Mr Modi for not addressing a press conference on the government’s anniversary, Mr Nadda wondered what is wrong when the president of the main party in power has spoken to the media. Mr Nadda also likened Mr Gandhi, the lead Opposition voice in questioning the Election Commission and the fairness of Maharashtra’s Assembly polls, and his allies to a sore loser in a cricket match who blames the umpire for the loss while claiming credit in case of a win. He cited the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, amendment in Waqf law, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, demonetisation and the women’s reservation bill as among the bold decisions taken by his government.

The BJP president said Mr Modi believes in confronting the challenges facing the country, be it terrorism, Naxalism or Covid. He is the first Prime Minister who publicly announced his government’s intent to punish terrorists and did so after terror incidents in Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam, the BJP president said. “Before 2014, the then government was full of corruption and there was a sense of negativity that prevailed across the country… But after 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, that sentiment changed. Now people proudly say, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. People believe Modi will solve their problems,” Mr Nadda said.

Hailing the government as “damdaar and asardaar” (strong and impactful), he said it has lived up to the mantra of “reform, perform and transform” while embracing the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.