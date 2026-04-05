Missing F-15 Crew Member Rescued Alive

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a U.S. service member who was missing since Iran shot down a fighter jet has been found in a rescue involving “dozens of aircrafts.”

The crew member had been missing since Friday, when Iran downed a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle. A second crew member was rescued earlier.

Trump wrote that the aviator is injured but “will be just fine,” adding that he took refuge “in the treacherous mountains of Iran.”

Earlier, Trump warned Iran to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline as U.S. officials said a service member missing after Iran shot down jet has been rescued.

The war began with joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Feb. 28 and has killed thousands, shaken global markets , cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices . Both sides have threatened, and hit, civilian targets, bringing warnings of possible war crimes .