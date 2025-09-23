Minister Admits Dilapidated Roads, Bridges Are A Matter Of Concern

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday admitted in the State Legislative Assembly that dilapidated roads and bridges across Andhra Pradesh are a matter of grave public concern.

He said state government is taking measures to rectify the situation, responding to questions raised by Unguturu MLA Patsamatla Dharmaraju and others including Bolisetti Srinivas, Bode Prasad, Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu and Kamineni Srinivas.

Janardhan Reddy pointed out that soon after assuming office, the present government had launched a ₹1,080 crore pothole-free road campaign at the behest of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He said they are also focusing on single-layer roads.

He accused the previous government of failing to maintain roads and bridges during its entire five-year term, leaving the state’s road infrastructure in a poor condition. “Except for those roads laid during our previous term, the YSRC dispensation took up no new R&B roads. “Their inexperience pushed people into hardship,” he underlined.

The minister blamed the previous administration for not paying the ₹1,980 crore NDB loans. “Because of this, we have lost the opportunity to strengthen nearly 2,500 km of road network. Sins of the past government are haunting the coalition government now,” he maintained. He assured that stretches of roads that have deteriorated will be developed post-monsoon.

Janardhan Reddy said 352 bridges need reconstruction at an estimated cost of ₹1,430 crore. He disclosed that proposals are being readied in this regard with support from the 16th Finance Commission. He said a corporation dedicated to road and bridge development will be set up soon.

On the specific query regarding Narayanapuram-Bhimavaram road (SH 232), the minister acknowledged that two key bridges — Narayanapuram and Ganapavaram — are in a damaged condition and require immediate attention. He asserted that these bridges will be repaired soon after getting approvals from the government.