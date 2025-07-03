New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar has said that Operation Sindoor conveyed to the world that India will act firmly against terrorism. Speaking to media after the Quad meeting in Washington, EAM said he shared with his counterparts, in the Quad as well as globally, the nature of the terrorism challenge that India faces and has confronted over multiple decades, and “that we are very resolved today to respond to it very firmly and that we have the right to defend ourselves”.

“What is important for us in the Quad statement, as also the statement that the Security Council had issued on April 25, is that the perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. They must be brought to justice. And that's important because we then have to communicate to the world what we did. On May 7, the objective of Operation Sindoor is that if there are terrorist attacks, we will act against the perpetrators, the supporters, the financiers, and the enablers. So that message, I think, was conveyed with great clarity,” Dr Jaishankar said during a press conference in Washington.

In their joint statement issued by Quad Foreign Ministers they condemned in the “strongest terms” the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay. They urge all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs (UN Security Council resolutions), to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

To a question on the US plan to impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports from countries buying Russian oil under a bill by Senator Lindsey Graham, Dr Jaishankar said that any development happening in the US Congress is of interest to India “if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest”.

The Indian Embassy and officials have been in touch with Graham over the issue, he said. "I think our concerns and our interests in energy security have been made conversant to him. So we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it,” Dr Jaishankar said.