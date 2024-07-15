When the Ambani clan decided to throw a wedding that would make Gatsby's parties look like a backyard BBQ, the internet was ready in their sherwanis and sarees to virtually attend the spectacle and of course comment from the comfort of their sofas. Everyone was a little salty about the invitations not reaching them and it reflected online. From Bollywood references that had the Ambani elders clutching their pearls to sly digs at the celebrity guests, these memes left no stone unturned in roasting the grandest celebration the country has ever seen.

of course, it all began with Referencing the iconic Titanic dialogue, this meme takes a dig at the endless coverage of Anant Ambani's wedding. Bhai, the wedding is over, what else is there to see?















The next meme had to be the most iconic crossover. We were left wondering if Mamata Didi gave Kim a crash course on the perfect saree drape. What an unlikely duo!













Imagine the horror on the Ambani seniors' faces as Bollywood A-listers groove in their tighty-whities, just like the Three Idiots scene. The next meme is a riot, poking fun at the who's who of Bollywood shaking a leg in their skivvies.

















The following meme has us in splits, as the paparazzi are begging to stop their relentless coverage of the Ambani wedding. Relatable, haina?

















A good cause but taken advantage of. Ambanis fed a staggering 6,000 people daily during the celebrations. Love may be blind, but a wallet sure isn't.

















Seeing Jackie Shroff toting his oxygen cylinder, a plant everywhere. Surely the perfect setting for sustainability:)

















From Jaya Bachchan's perpetual pout to Amitabh's sarcastic jabs, the Bachchan couple have been immortalized in memes.





























But we aren’t done with Jaya ji yet!















Seeing Disha Patani in a lehenga instead of her signature saree, this meme quips "I think she ran out of colours for her saree looks". Beti, you look gorgeous in sarees!

















"John Cena if we can't see you, does that make you a Bhoot?" - Beerbiceps' tendency to make outlandish statements, at least we got more than just him nodding his head!













This meme perfectly encapsulates the age-old Bollywood debate - is Hritik Roshan better than Salman Khan? Turns out, it's a classic case of "what you buy vs what you get".













Talking of orders, someone thought of rasgulla and litti chokha. Weird combo? We are here to change that for y’all.









Seeing these two divas side-by-side, people just had to call out the resemblance to the famous Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant. What a Keeping up with the Ambani-Kardashians moment! Do you see it too?















But there was someone else whose presence made us all curious. One wicked mind answered that, or so he thought.













In a classic "phuphaji" scenario, Rihanna saved herself with some drama. Or did she?

















Well, who would not want a bride like Radhika? Got people saying, "Ekdum Radha lage chhe!"













Talking of Virat’s, who could possibly not think of all the pravachans we get on Instagram these days. The Ambanis clearly wanted to avoid some and wanted the others (in full enthusiasm)





















The Ambanis turned the wedding into a Bollywood Coachella!













We didn’t just get a musical medley but also a plethora of performances, hehe.













Deepika Plays Reverse Card on Orry and we're all here for it! Looks like Deepika is taking a page out of Ranveer's book!

















This Three Idiots reference imagines Mukesh Ambani's reaction to unexpected guests at the wedding. Well, they did have their own Rancho and Raju moment there!

















Seeing the Dhoom cast together, this meme celebrates the ultimate Bollywood crossover event. The Ambanis brought together the Avengers of Bollywood!

















What a hilarious dig at Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor's outfits. Who would've thought we'd get a live oggy and the cockroaches before GTA 6? Following live chess, The Ambanis wanted to step up the game and have live ludo it seems. If only we had the missing red piece!





























Imagine the wrestler using his brawn to demand free internet for the entire country. Khali would truly become the "internet" sensation!

















Seeing Dhoni with his wife, Amitabh, and daughter, Dhoni brought his entire following list to the wedding!

















Spotting Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit together, this meme takes us back to the iconic Devdas era. A Devdas and Chandramukhi reunion, 22 years later!

















We end on the cutest note with "The Sherwani-Clad Canine."













Just proves that no one was spared from the grand celebrations! The dog has truly become the Ambani family's official mascot!

