Megastar Chiranjeevi offered Rs 100 cr pay?

If reliable sources are to be believed, Megastar Chiranjeevi has been reportedly offered Rs 100 crore remuneration for a big ticket film by a leading production house. “Befitting his stature and huge fan following across the world, Chiranjeevi was offered Rs 100 crore remuneration but he hasn’t taken any decision since he is looking for the right script and director,” says a source. However, he is willing to join hands with the production house People Media Factory and discussions are underway.People Media Factory has been churning out big ticket films and also worked with superstar Pawan Kalyan in “Bro’ and produced the massive entertainer ‘Rajasaab’ with reigning star Prabhas. “After working with bigger stars and understanding their needs and working patterns, producer T G Vishwaprasad has also met Chiranjeevi a couple of times to make a magnum opus and deliver a memorable film,” he adds.After ‘Vishwambhara’, Chiranjeevi is planning to do a film with his daughter Sushmita Konidela and People Media Factory is also in the pipeline. “Chiranjeevi is very keen about scripts these days since he doesn’t want to disappoint his legion of fans. He is already doing a Rs 200 crore film ‘Vishvambhara’ and would tie up with People Media Factory this year to showcase his crowd pulling prowess,” he concludes.Undoubtedly, Chiranjeevi will be first among Telugu heroes to touch the Rs 100 crore mark and he would be matching strides with Prabhas who pocketed more than Rs 100 crore for ‘Salaar’.