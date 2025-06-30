Medak Fire: 10 Workers Die, 20 Injured In Explosion

Ten workers died and 20 others suffered grievous injuries as a reactor exploded at a chemical factory in Pashamailaram, Patancheru mandal, Medak district on Monday. Under the impact of the explosion, the workers were reportedly thrown 100 metres away.

The explosion led to a major fire accident and firefighters are trying to douse the flames. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

















Thick smoke engulfed the area due to which many workers faced congestion in breathing.

People living in the surrounding areas were panicked due to the explosion. The police are asking them to leave the area fearing severe pollution that could potentially lead to a threat to their life.

Reportedly, many other workers are still trapped in the flames.

Police registered a case and began investigation.

More details awaited.