Massive Protests in Manipur After Arrest of 5 Volunteers

Massive protests broke out amid violence in the Imphal Valley of Manipur after the alleged arrest of five volunteers from the Arambai Tenggol, an armed Meitei radical group, on Saturday night, forcing the state administration to impose curfew and suspend Internet services for five days amid escalating tension in the state.The violent protests erupted after the security forces arrested five Arambai Tenggol leaders, including its commander Kanan Singh. The protesters burnt tyres on the road and blocked roads. Some Imphal residents also reported hearing the sound of gunfire.Kanan Singh is the main suspect in the attack on the house of additional superintendent of police Moirangthem Amit and the subsequent kidnapping of the senior police officer in February 2024. The same month, Karan Singh, who served as a head constable attached to a commando unit of the state police, was suspended over “dereliction of duty”.In a viral video of a protest march on Saturday night, a group of young youths were seen threatening “self-immolation” by pouring petrol on their heads.It is significant that Arambai Tenggol, a volunteer group of the Meitei community, also faces allegations of participating in the Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes. The Arambai Tenggol, however, claims it is a cultural organisation that was compelled to take up arms as “village volunteers” over ineffective law enforcement in the early days of the ethnic violence in May 2023.In visuals of the protest, a group of young men in black T-shirts were seen holding bottles with petrol. One of them was heard saying: “We have given up arms. We have done what you’re supposed to do during the floods. Now you’re arresting us. We will kill ourselves.”The security sources, which were tight-lipped about the alleged arrest of five youths, said curfew was imposed in Bishnupur, besides prohibitory orders banning the gathering of over five people in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts.The security sources said that protesters who came out in large number on the streets of the Imphal Valley stormed into the Kwakeithel police outpost in Imphal West in the evening, demanding the immediate release of the arrested individuals. In response, the security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the incident, at least three people, including two journalists, sustained injuries. At many places, protesters also clashed with security forces, the security sources said, adding that their immediate priority is to pacify and deescalate the situation.Saying that Internet and mobile data services were suspended in the Valley districts of Manipur following the violent protests and clashes between protesters and security forces in the state capital on Saturday evening, the security sources said the forces had dispersed a gathering in which a few youths threatened “self-immolation”.The police, in a social media post early Sunday morning, shared the order on suspension of Internet services, curfew and prohibitory orders. The order suspending Internet services for five days issued by commissioner and home secretary of Manipur read: “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur, especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for law and order in the State of Manipur.”The order said Internet services will remain suspended for five days starting June 7 because of an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, via social media and messaging using mobile services.Meanwhile, the international border town of Moreh, in the hill district of Tengnoupal, was also shut on Saturday because of the protests by residents over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo youth.